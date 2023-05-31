Today is your last chance to get Microsoft Office Pro with a one-time purchase for $30 (Reg. $349)

If you want to improve your productivity without forking out for a big yearly subscription, this deal should interest you. Right now, you can get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 on Windows or Mac with lifetime updates for only $29.99 (Reg. $349) at 9to5Toys Specials – which is $10 under our previous mention!

Whether you’re planning to build a business empire from home or you just need to do some work on your personal computer — it’s really useful having access to Office. Nowadays, Microsoft encourages everyone to pay a monthly subscription for the online version of this productivity suite. But the truth is, you don’t really need to.

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 is actually more responsive than Microsoft 365, and you can buy a lifetime license with a one-time purchase. This version allows you to craft content with Word, run analysis in Excel, design presentations with PowerPoint, and organize your inbox in Outlook.

In addition, you can store ideas in OneNote, connect via Teams, build brochures in Publisher, and grab data through Microsoft Access. In a review, PCMag gave Office Pro 2021 an “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars: “The new version is an incremental upgrade that adds speed and some ingenious convenience features but…there’s no big learning curve for upgraders.”

With this deal, you receive one lifetime license for your PC or Mac. Your download code arrives instantly, and you get lifetime updates for the 2021 version. Price will be live through the end of the month.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!