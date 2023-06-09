Pokémon’s new TCG Paldea Evolved expansion sees launch day discounts from $43

The newest addition to the Pokémon TCG collection is hitting store shelves today for the first time. Arriving as the second expansion to the Scarlet and Violet collection, there is a whole new assortment of 9th Generation cards. And to mark the occasion, Amazon is launching some launch day Paldea Evolved deals to help get Trainers in on the Pokémon TCG action starting at $43.

Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved expansion now available

Paldea Evolved is now here and arrives as the second expansion to the Pokémon TCG based around the new games Scarlet and Violet. The 9th Generation of Pokémon first hit the trading card game earlier this year, and now the new set of cards is arriving to give Trainers even more of the new pocket monsters.

As a quick recap of what to expect from the new expansion to the Pokémon TCG, the second Scarlet and Violet set comes complete with 193 base cards. When you throw in the secret rares and some other inclusions, there are a grand total of 279 cards to bring to your collection. Continuing to offer cards featuring the likes of Starters with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, there’s also some entirely new debuts from the latest games.

For all of the other details, including a closer look at who’s included in the set, be sure to go dive into our launch coverage of the expansion set. Below, you’ll find launch day deals for the latest from the Pokémon TCG, too.

Launch day deals go live on Scarlet and Violet packs

As we’ve come to expect from the days following the launch of a new trading card expansion from the Pokémon company, launch discounts are now live. Both the booster box and Elite Trainer Box are getting in on the savings courtesy of Amazon, which are well below what you’d pay direct from the official Pokémon Center store for the new Paldea Evolved set.

Everything kicks off with the Elite Trainer Box, which has long been the preferred way for Trainers to get in on the new cards. It’s a perfect introduction to the game, including eight booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other goodies. It comes in two different styles this time around for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paldea Evolved expansion, with the 9th Generation Starters getting the special treatment on the box art.

Over at Amazon, if you don’t mind which of the two designs you get, the Pokémon Elite Trainer Box sells for $42.45. That’s over $17 off the MSRP direct from Pokémon and undercutting our previous pre-order promotions by $2 or more. This is the best price out there from a trusted source for bringing home the latest ETB.

As far as Trainers looking to score an entire booster box, right now Amazon is marking down the larger assortment of packs to $114.75. Not only is this a new Amazon low for launch day, but also a sizable price cut from the $160 going rate direct from the Pokémon Company, too.

This package includes even more individual packs than the Elite Trainer Box, but skips all of the extra gear in favor of maximizing your ability to get all of the cards you want from the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet set. In total, you’re looking at 36 packs from the new expansion set, each of which comes with nine cards.

More on the Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box

Command a Rousing Performance! Energy surges as new powers awaken and perilous legends are revealed! First partners Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex have evolved to take the stage with mesmerizing magic, song, and dance. Meanwhile, Forretress, Slowking, and Dedenne shine as Tera Pokémon ex, and Chien-Pao ex, Ting-Lu ex, and others bring daunting strengths requiring courage to command. Even Pikachu joins the Pokémon ex party in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved expansion!

