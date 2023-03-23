Pokémon’s new Paldea Evolved TCG expansion includes Tera EX cards, Starter evolutions, more

While Trainers wait for the very first expansion to the Pokémon TCG centered around Scarlet and Violet due out at the end of the month, today the Pokémon Company is ready to give us a look at a new set coming later this year. The new Scarlet and Violet — Paldea Evolved set lands as the second collection from Gen 9 and packs all-new artworks, the Paldea Starter evolutions for the first time, new Tera EX cards, and more.

Pokémon’s new Scarlet and Violet TCG expansion lands with Paldea Evolved

The new Scarlet and Violet Pokémon TCG expansion hasn’t even launched yet, but that isn’t stopping the company from revealing the new Paldea Evolved set. This marks the second time that the Pokémon Company has journeyed to the new region, with a smaller assortment of cards compared to the flagship set launching at the end of March.

This new Paldea Evolved expansion will of course be featuring some of the new Gen 9 Pokémon, but also will continue with the EX cards we just saw reintroduced. Trainers will also be able to look forward to new Tera EX cards, which feature full-art illustrations with unique crystal effects of the characters’ unique Tera types. So far, we know that Slowking, Forretress and Dedenne will be getting the treatment, but there’s also sure to be others once the set is fully revealed.

And while our lovable trio of Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly starters from Gen 9 will have already made their debut in the base Scarlet and Violet expansion, you’ll have to wait for Paldea Evolved to get their other evolutions. The likes of Skeledirge, Meowscaradam, and Quaquaval won’t be launching until later this summer, earning the expansion set its name.

Noteworthy cards from the expansion include:

15 Pokémon ex and three Tera Pokémon ex

36 illustration rare Pokémon

18 ultra rare Pokémon ex and eight ultra rare Supporter cards

15 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Nine hyper rare gold etched cards, which can include Pokémon ex, Trainer and Energy cards

Coming later this summer

Scarlet & Violet — Paldea Evolved will be officially launching later this summer. It lands on June 9, and will be available in the usual formats. There’s the fan-favorite Elite Trainer Box, which comes supplemented by the larger Booster Box. The Pokémon Company is also mixing it up with a new 6-pack bundle, too.

And much like we saw with the first Scarlet and Violet Pokémon TCG expansion set, pricing has increased for the new Gen 9 collections. You’ll pay over $160 for a booster box now, with an Elite Trainer Box stepping up to $60. Both are available direct from the Pokémon Center online storefront, and are up for pre-order ahead of June. We’ll likely be seeing some pre-order promotions going live over at Amazon in the near future here, too. With the kind of savings available on the first Scarlet and Violet expansion ahead of launch, it might be worth waiting to secure these new Paldea Evolved packs until closer to launch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!