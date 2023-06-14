Score pro speeds for less, SanDisk’s 2,000MB’s Extreme portable SSD back at $120 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. After initially launching at $230, pricing on this popular pro-grade solution has started to come down in to the $150 range at Amazon despite typically going for much more elsewhere. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low for the third time and gives folks a chance to score the 2,000MB/s speeds that clock in at double the base model for less. I loved my hands-on time with this model – it is my personal pick for the best in the price range. The build quality is more than evident the second you unwrap it and the speeds are typically more than enough for all but the most pro power users. A forged aluminum chassis that doubles as a heatsink, 5-year warranty, and a rugged build that can withstand 2-meter drops with a IP55 water and dust resistance round out the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you’re looking for a more modest portable SSD solution for your EDC this summer and beyond, the Samsung T7 is a real hit around here among 9to5Toys readers and you can still land one on sale starting from just $60 shipped right now.

In the 2TB category, you’ll find an Amazon all-time low ready and waiting on the WD silver model 2TB USB 3.2 My Passport. Now down at $115 shipped, this one isn’t as fast as the PRO model SanDisk, but it is a perfectly capable solution that delivers twice the storage for $5 less right now.

Looking to take it up a notch? All but the 2TB SanDisk PRO-G40 portable SSDs are still sitting at Amazon all-time lows with up to $400 in savings attached and some of the fastest speeds out there at up to 3,000MB/s. Everything you need to know is in our previous deal coverage.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD feature:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!