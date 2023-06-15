Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Don’t Starve, Hyperforma, Arrog, more

Your Thursday collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. On top of the App Store offers, we are also tracking solid price drops on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio alongside ongoing offers on the all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and even more right here. But for now it’s all about the apps including highlight titles like Sparklite, Don’t Starve, Hyperforma, Arrog, Smart Othello, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Smart Othello – Real-time Play: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rain Noise: Nature Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DYSMANTLE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Depello: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tropical Resort Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Manga Works: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Harvest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iBomber Winter Warfare: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $12 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Hatch – Focus Timer for Study: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Wifiry: Wi-Fi Signal Strength: FREE (Reg. $10)

Sparklite features:

Sparklite is an Action-Adventure roguelite set in a whimsical and ever-changing land. Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite!

