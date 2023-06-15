Today’s best game deals: TMNT 13-game LE collection with loads of extras $70 (Reg. $150)

Woot is now offering the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition for $69.99 on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $150 and currently starting at $100 on Amazon, this is $80 off and the lowest price we can find. We have never seen it drop this low on Amazon either. While you can score a physical copy of the game itself for around $30 right now, the limited edition version is loaded with extra goodies for collectors. Alongside a physical copy of the collection (it features 13 classic Turtles games), it also comes with a cloth poster, multi-layer acrylic diorama, an enamel pin set, 12 translucent character trading cards, and a 180-page art book. As you’ll know from our feature piece on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection, it features 13 classic titles from the original arcade and NES games right through to Turtles in Time and more. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

