Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio sees $300 discount to new all-time low of $1,699

After seeing Apple take to the Cupertino stage earlier in the month to reveal a new series of M2 Macs, savings are beginning to go live on the now previous-generation models in the lineup. Today is seeing the Mac Studio get the clearance treatment courtesy of trusted retailer Expercom. Right now, the M1 Max Mac Studio with 32GB memory is now marked down to $1,699 shipped. That’s $300 off the original $1,999 price tag and landing at the lowest price we have ever seen. It’s $200 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring, too.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it compares to the new M2 Max edition.

During the first week of June, Apple did reveal the new M2 Max version of Mac Studio. This model joins the lineup to replace the M1 Max edition above, delivering an identical overall design with some performance bumps. As for how those two compare, you’re minaly looking at an improved 12-core CPU on the newer version to juxapose the 10-core chip on the original. Wi-Fi 6E is another new addition for Apple’s latest, replacing the standard Wi-Fi 6 found on last year’s model. We just put together a guide over at 9to5Mac that takes a deeper dive at all of the similarities and differences, but the main takeaway is that the $300 in savings above may very well be worth not bringing home Apple’s latest desktop Mac.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the new M2 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $569. It won’t offer quite as flagship-worthy performance as the lead deal, but should be perfect for finally trying out the even newer M2 chip at the desktop.

An easy recommendation for pairing with either of your new headless desktop Macs would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. It’s been a fan-favorite around 9to5 since debut, as I walked away impressed in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!