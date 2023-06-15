Cuisinart’s EvolutionX Cordless Blender whips up the shakes/drinks anywhere at $67 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Blender for $66.73 shipped. While we have seen this model go for as much as $92 in the past, it regularly fetches an $80 list these days. Today’s offer is a couple bucks below our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Handy around the house for tether-free blending, smoothie-making, and for protein shakes (among other things), it is also a great option on-the-go, in hotel rooms on vacation, and at the camp site. It runs for 20 minutes straight after a 2 hour charge, which is more than enough time to blend up your shakes and light meal prep. It might not have the kind of power a traditional standup model carries, but it does include the 16-ounce travel cup and will definitely come in handy when there’s no outlet around. More details below.

If the cordless experience isn't necessary for your needs, whip up some sauces, dips, and iced cocktails in the Magic Bullet Blender at under $40 this summer instead.

The rest of today's best home goods and kitchen deals are waiting for you right here.

Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Blender features:

Compact, cordless convenience meets full-size professional performance. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Personal Blender does it all, from blending smoothies and shakes to crushing ice and puréeing soups. Portable. Powerful. Perfect or use at home or on the go!

