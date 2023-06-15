SodaStream’s latest LED-equipped E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker drops to $100 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker for $99.99 shipped. The regularly $160 machine is now $60 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is one of only a few price drops we have tracked since it launched back in March, matching the lowest price we have seen outside of brief drop to $80 on the black variant only. Alongside the usual at-home soda making experience SodaStream is known for, the E-TERRA takes things up a notch with three carbonation levels at the touch of a button to personalize your soda water as well as some nice blue LED glow lighting when it’s running. From there, it includes the 60L Co2 cylinder and a dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottle you’ll need to get started right out of the box. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from last month and head below for more details.

If the added carbonation level selections and blue lighting aren’t of interest for you, the previous-generation SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker delivers an otherwise identical soda experience for less. We enjoyed our time with it at review and you can land one on Amazon at just over $72 shipped right now.

For more of this week’s kitchen and cooking deals, head straight over to our home goods hub. Alongside an ongoing price drop on Breville’s smart steel Pizza Oven and this new low on BioLite’s FirePit+ wood/charcoal smokeless fire pit, this morning also saw Amazon knock Ninja’s latest Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer down to $130 shipped. The regularly $200 cooker is now at the lowest price we have tracked there with a solid $70 in savings and a 12-in-1 setup loaded with one-touch presets to make dinner a breeze. Get a closer look right here.

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button with three preset carbonation levels.

Includes: (1) Sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, and (1) Dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe.

SodaStream E-TERRA machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder.

