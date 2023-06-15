Lexar’s 2TB 7,500MB/s heatsink SSD is faster and half the price of the competition at $117

Update: Amazon is now serving up a $5 on-page coupon to deliver a new all-time low on the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive at $134.99 shipped. It runs at up to 7,300MB/s and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.
Amazon is now offering the Lexar Professional 2TB NM800 PRO M.2 Gen4x4 NVMe Solid-Sate Drive with Heatsink for $116.99 shipped. This one launched last summer at $259 before dropping in to the $190 range at the top of the year. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon outside of a fleeting $112 offer back in April. This one delivers some serious bang for your buck considering it can reach speeds up to 7,500MB/s – the 7,450MB/s Samsung 990 PRO 2TB is currently on sale for $240 for comparison. Packing PCIe Gen4x4 technology alongside the M.2 2280 form-factor you’re almost certainly after, it also boasts an integrated heatsink that can “reduce temperatures by up to 30%.” That also means it’s ready for both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 upgrade. More details below.
If you can make do with a 1TB solution, the lower-capacity Lexar NM800 is a solid option. Delivering the same specs all around outside of the storage, it can be had on Amazon right now for $78 shipped. That, for comparison, comes in at nearly half the price of the slightly slower and on sale Samsung 990 PRO mentioned above.
If you’re looking for a console upgrade and prefer to take the officially licensed route, WD just recently unveiled its latest solutions. Finally serving up some competition for the Seagate expansion cards, the new WD_BLACK C50 models have finally arrived starting from $80 with all of the details you need right here. On the PS5 side things, the new 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD is the latest option for upgrading your flagship Sony console and you can get a complete breakdown in our launch coverage.
Lexar Professional 2TB NM800 PRO SSD features:
- Next-Gen PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.
- Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance, power efficiency to level up your gaming experience, and reduce temperatures by up to 30%.
- Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: up to 7500MB/s read and 6500MB/s write – NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor.
- Leverages the latest 12nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.
- Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts.
- Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals and creators.
