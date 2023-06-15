Lexar’s 2TB 7,500MB/s heatsink SSD is faster and half the price of the competition at $117

Update: Amazon is now serving up a $5 on-page coupon to deliver a new all-time low on the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive at $134.99 shipped. It runs at up to 7,300MB/s and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Amazon is now offering the Lexar Professional 2TB NM800 PRO M.2 Gen4x4 NVMe Solid-Sate Drive with Heatsink for $116.99 shipped. This one launched last summer at $259 before dropping in to the $190 range at the top of the year. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon outside of a fleeting $112 offer back in April. This one delivers some serious bang for your buck considering it can reach speeds up to 7,500MB/s – the 7,450MB/s Samsung 990 PRO 2TB is currently on sale for $240 for comparison. Packing PCIe Gen4x4 technology alongside the M.2 2280 form-factor you’re almost certainly after, it also boasts an integrated heatsink that can “reduce temperatures by up to 30%.” That also means it’s ready for both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 upgrade. More details below.

If you can make do with a 1TB solution, the lower-capacity Lexar NM800 is a solid option. Delivering the same specs all around outside of the storage, it can be had on Amazon right now for $78 shipped. That, for comparison, comes in at nearly half the price of the slightly slower and on sale Samsung 990 PRO mentioned above.

If you’re looking for a console upgrade and prefer to take the officially licensed route, WD just recently unveiled its latest solutions. Finally serving up some competition for the Seagate expansion cards, the new WD_BLACK C50 models have finally arrived starting from $80 with all of the details you need right here. On the PS5 side things, the new 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD is the latest option for upgrading your flagship Sony console and you can get a complete breakdown in our launch coverage.

Lexar Professional 2TB NM800 PRO SSD features:

Next-Gen PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.

Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance, power efficiency to level up your gaming experience, and reduce temperatures by up to 30%.

Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: up to 7500MB/s read and 6500MB/s write – NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor.

Leverages the latest 12nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.

Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts.

Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals and creators.

