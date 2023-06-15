Skytech’s RTX 4060 Ti-powered gaming desktop sees first discount to $1,100 ($150 off)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 4060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,099.99 shipped in white or black once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, both systems typically go for $1,250 at Amazon and today’s deal saves $150 from that price. In fact, it’s a new all-time low and the first time that we’ve seen an RTX 4060 Ti system go on sale since the GPU’s release last month. Are you ready to take your gaming setup to the next level? Well, this desktop is perfect for that. While it has the previous-generation Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core 12-thread CPU, that’s still plenty powerful to play most of the games on the market. This is because most titles are more GPU heavy these days, and with the RTX 4060 Ti that’s in this system, you’ll be able to easily game at 1440p. Designed to play your favorite titles, including FPS, MOBA, MOGA, MMO, and more, the RTX 4060 Ti delivers 8GB of GDDR6X memory and supports displays up to 4K144 thanks to HDMI 2.1 outputs. Dive into our hands-on review of the Ryzen 5 5600X and the RTX 4060 Ti to learn more about what performance you can expect from each component. Keep reading for more.

Use just a portion of your savings to pick up Silicon Power’s 2TB NVMe SSD to give your desktop even more storage. For just $80, this is a pretty budget-friendly drive and ensures that you have a lot of storage for games, documents, and more. Whether you use this as a secondary drive in the system or just replace the primary 1TB with a larger 2TB model, this is a solid deal all around.

While PC gamers love keyboards and mice for gaming, sometimes you just can’t beat a good controller. Be sure to check out this deal that we found on Microsoft’s wireless Xbox controllers in various colorways. The controllers are down to $44, which normally go for $60. With both Bluetooth and Xbox wireless pairing, you can use this controller with the desktop above without any adapter required, making it easy to pair and play.

Skytech Gaming Desktop features:

Get serious about your improving your game and productivity. A Skytech Shiva offers the latest generation of powerful PC components to future proof your system ensuring years of quality gameplay and superb performance. With room to add your own 2.5-3″ storage drives you could download new games and edit video without worrying about running out of space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!