Score extra Microsoft wireless Xbox gamepads today in various colors down at $44 (Reg. $60)

Now joining the price drops we are tracking on the official Xbox headsets from $20, over Walmart and Amazon you’ll find new mark downs on the Microsoft wireless controllers in various colors. The red, white, and black models are going for $44 shipped at Walmart and, while matched at Amazon, shipping has slipped with delays between 1 and 3 weeks. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mentions or coming with a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked all year depending on the color. If you’re looking for an extra current-generation wireless Xbox gamepad, now’s a great time to pick one up for the spare room, couch co-op, or the lake house. Up to 40-hour battery life, USB-C charging, onboard Share button, and compatibility with Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows highlight the feature list. Head below for more details.

If you can make a wired option work for you, something like the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a notable way to save some cash. The official licensed gamepad sells for under $27 shipped on Amazon and delivers about as close a form-factor and button layout as you’ll find in the price range.

As we mentioned above you’ll find solid deals live on the official Microsoft wired and wireless headsets right now. Just be sure to scope out the latest in the world of Xbox below as well:

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller features:

Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android. iOS support coming in the future.

