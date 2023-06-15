TCL’s latest 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google 4K smart TVs now start from $600 shipped (Up to $500 off)

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the brand new 2023 TCL Google smart TVs. First up we have the TCL 65-inch Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart Google TV for $799.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, this is a solid $200 price drop on the latest model and the lowest price we can find. It also the best price we have tracked outside of a very brief launch deal. The 120Hz 4K panel is backed up by Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HDR10 alongside 240Hz VRR tech for “more responsive gameplay without lag.” Joining the Google TV OS, you’ll also find both Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast streaming joined by support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit alongside a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for price drops on the other size models as well.

More 2023 TCL 4K Google Smart TV deals:

If you’re just looking to upgrade an existing entertainment setup, we are still tracking solid price drops on Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K as well as a host of Bose sound bar solutions. The latter of which features offers starting from $199 shipped and you’ll find all of them neatly organized for you right here.

TCL 2023 4K Google Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD Resolution: Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut: Enjoy over a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images.

HighBright PRO Direct LED Backlight: With up to 1,000 Nits peak brightness, Q7 models create bright images with dazzling specular highlights, for a truly immersive and realistic cinematic experience.

Full Array PRO Local Dimming: Enjoy superior contrast with up to 200+ local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content, for deep blacks without image blooming.

120Hz Panel Refresh Rate: Watch action-packed movies, fast-paced video games, and live sports with an ultra-smooth viewing experience, free of motion blur.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!