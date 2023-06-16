Bring some Alexa/Google Assistant ambiance home with Govee Smart Light Bars down at $40

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart LED Light Bars for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This set launched at $65 last summer and sold for $60 for almost all of last year. These days it carries a regular price of $50 and is now an additional 20% off by way of today’s coupon. This is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last few months and the best price we can find. Govee’s smart lighting ecosystem provides a relatively affordable way to bring some voice and smartphone-controlled (Alexa or Google Assistant) ambiance to your space. The light bars (there are two of them in the package), which can be used both vertically and horizontally, provide millions of color options for making the game room and entertainment center glow alongside the ability to sync with music, make use of custom lighting schedules, various brightness and pattern effects, and more. Head below for additional details.

A more affordable way to bring some multicolor vibes to your space is with a pair of Govee smart bulbs. Delivering similar smart control, millions of colors, and Alexa/google Assistant support, you can land the 2-pack for $16 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon right now.

While we are talking Govee be sure to check out its new Matter/HomeKit LED light strip that launched last month. Then head over to our smart home hub for even more deals including this ultra-affordable Wyze outdoor smart plug that provides a pair of outlets so you can control patio lighting with your smartphone or voice at just $10 Prime shipped. This deal marks a new all-time low and all of the details you need on what it can do are right here.

Govee Smart LED Light Bars features:

Exciting Lighting Experience: Adopts innovative RGBICWW technology to display rainbow-like light effects created from 16 millions colors. Boost your gaming experience with dynamic presets or make your own light effects with DIY mode.(Recommended for monitors that are less than 45 inches.)

Syncs With Your Music: With an internal high-sensitivity mic, Govee gaming light bars can react and move to the beat of your music, movie, and gaming audio for an immersive sound and light experience like no other. (No extra hub needed)

Voice Control Your Lighting: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant via WiFi to effortlessly control these gaming light bars features hands-free, including on/off, brightness, colors, and even lighting effects.

