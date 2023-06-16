Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: FAR Lone Sails, Lacuna, Toca Kitchen 2, more

Your Friday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below. But before you dive in, be sure to check out the deals we are now tracking on Apple’s official 35W Dual USB-C Charger as well as the MagSafe Charger alongside this discount on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at new lows. As for the apps, highlight titles include FAR: Lone Sails, Lacuna – Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Toca Kitchen 2, Avernum 3, Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lacuna – Sci-Fi Noir Adventure: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Interrogation: Deceived: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wisdom of the Oracle Cards: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum 3: Ruined World HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tera Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Celeste now 75% off at $5, plus more Switch games up to 30% off

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Smart Othello – Real-time Play: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rain Noise: Nature Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DYSMANTLE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

FAR Lone Sails features:

Traverse a dried-out seabed littered with the remains of a decaying civilization. Keep your unique vessel going, overcome numerous obstacles and withstand the hazardous weather conditions. How far can you make it? What will you find? Master your vessel: Maintain and upgrade your vehicle to overcome numerous obstacles and natural hazards. Discover a unique world: Explore a desolate dried-out seabed, follow the trails of your people and find relics and buildings, that tell the story of a civilization on the run.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!