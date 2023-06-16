Today’s best game deals: Celeste now 75% off at $5, plus more Switch games up to 30% off

Alongside the ongoing Switch game sale at Amazon featuring titles like Super Mario Party, Metroid Dread, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more you’ll find down below, we have now spotted a fantastic deal on Celeste. The indie darling is one of the best out there and you can now score a copy on Switch for $4.99 in digital form via Amazon. Regularly $20, this is a solid 75% off the going rate and a match for the lowest price we have ever tracked. Whether you haven’t given this one a shot or you’re looking for something amazing to get into indie games, Celeste is brilliant. The narrative-driven single-player adventure title features “a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery.” Players make their way up a massive mountain “teeming with 600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges,” loads of secrets to discover, and a series of “B-side” chapters to unlock, expanding the experience even further. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

