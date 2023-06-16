Today’s best game deals: Celeste now 75% off at $5, plus more Switch games up to 30% off

Alongside the ongoing Switch game sale at Amazon featuring titles like Super Mario Party, Metroid Dread, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more you’ll find down below, we have now spotted a fantastic deal on Celeste. The indie darling is one of the best out there and you can now score a copy on Switch for $4.99 in digital form via Amazon. Regularly $20, this is a solid 75% off the going rate and a match for the lowest price we have ever tracked. Whether you haven’t given this one a shot or you’re looking for something amazing to get into indie games, Celeste is brilliant. The narrative-driven single-player adventure title features “a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery.” Players make their way up a massive mountain “teeming with 600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges,” loads of secrets to discover, and a series of “B-side” chapters to unlock, expanding the experience even further. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $70 (Reg. $150)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $42 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler $42 (Reg. $60)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $66 (Reg. $70)
- eShop Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale from $5
- eShop Bethesda Summer Sale from $2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE console game sale
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
