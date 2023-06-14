Anker debuts new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds with 60-hour battery and $100 price tag

Anker today is showcasing its latest pair of earbuds. The new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC won’t be hitting store shelves until the end of the month, but are arriving with as compelling of a feature set as you’ll find at the $100 price point. ANC makes the cut alongside 60-hour battery life and a nifty new charging case that comes in one of five colors.

Anker showcases new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC

Last we checked in with Soundcore, Anker’s audio division had just launched a new pair of Liberty 4 earbuds. The unique additions to the lineup had a lot of exclusive features to justify the $130 price point, but ultimately failed to garner the same glowing seal of approval from me some of Anker’s previous buds had. Going back to the drawing board, Anker is now out with the upcoming Soundcore Liberty 4 NC.

These new earbuds take a much more budget-friendly approach to the flagship feature set than we’ve seen in the past. It’s their biggest selling point – that you’re getting all of this compelling tech for just $100. But there really is more to the equation than just undercutting the competition.

Everything starts with a redesigned charging case that has a fun button-activated design. A magnet holds the lid in place, which allows you to flip up the cover either with the push of the inset or manaully like any other true wireless earbuds case. Inside are a fairly typical pair of earbuds, which rock a stemmed design and come in one of five colors.

The new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC arrive with some of Anker’s best noise cancellation tech yet, claiming to reduce background noise by up to 98.5%. That’s a tough number to quantify, but from my usage so far I can tell you that these at the very least aren’t skimping on the sound isolation tech.

Though one of its most impressive feats has to be the inclusion of 60 hours of overall playback. The earbuds themselves hold 10 hours of juice on a single charge, and then docking them into the charging case means you’ll get an extra 50. These are certainly some of the longest lasting earbuds on the market, but Anker hasn’t mentioned if those numbers are with ANC enabled or not. My guess is without the noise blocking tech, but even so that’s impressive.

Other inclusions you’d expect to see also make the cut. Sensors in the earbuds themselves monitor when you take them out of your ear to automatically pause the music, there’s Qi charging on the case to supplement its USB-C port, and there’s support for Hi-Res LDAC audio.

Launching at the end of June!

Anker’s latest addition to the Soundcore lineup will be launching later this month on June 29. Come the end of the month, you’ll be able to score the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC in each of the five colors. The $100 MSRP will be cut down to $79.99 as part of a special launch promotion that starts at the end of June and goes through July 10, too.

9to5Toys’ Take

Last night, I got a first look at the new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC in person. You’ll have to wait until the launch day on June 29 for a complete look at what to expect from the earbuds, but I do have to say just how impressed I am with the latest from Anker. These certainly look to be some of the best values out there for a new pair of true wireless buds, with all of the features you’d want at really any price point – let alone the $100 MSRP.

At full list price, these are already a solid contender. And when you consider that the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC will be launching at $80, it’s more like a complete steal. I’ll be daily driving the new Anker buds over the next few weeks, so if you have any questions about the upcoming releases, let me know in the comments or over on Twitter.

