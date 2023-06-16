OtterBox’s 5,000mAh power bank is now down to just $12.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

If you’re looking for a quick boost of portable power to add to your EDC this summer, Amazon is now offering the 5,000mAh OtterBox Performance Power Bank for $12.47. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 at Amazon and still fetching as much directly from OtterBox, this is 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low at $6 under the previous deal. This power bank carries a pair of 12W outputs, one USB-A and one USB-C, to support a wide range of gear. Alongside the usual OtterBox limited lifetime warranty, it carries a 5,000mAh battery that can provide up to “14 hours of battery for your smartphone” (depending on the model and personal usage of course). But it will nonetheless, give you an extra boost throughout the day, on summer vacations, or out in the wilderness, with no outlets in sight. Head below for more details.

At a price like today’s, from a brand like OtterBox, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option. There are plenty of no-name options on Amazon starting in the $10 range with a comparable internal battery, but it’s hard to recommend those over a brand like OtterBox, especially when it’s just $12.50.

Prefer to take the first-party route? It will certainly cost you more, but you can now score Apple’s official solution down at $84 shipped – only the second chance to save this year. A more pricey endeavor for sure, but it’s also MagSafe-ready to snap onto the back fo your compatible device and can push out up to 15W of power as well. All of the details you need on that and the price drop are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

OtterBox Performance Power Bank features:

Compatability: USB-A and USB-C ports allow for multi-device charging

Slim, 5,000mAh battery capacity provides up to 14 hours of battery for your smartphone – Based on video streaming to 3,000 mAh smartphone, 5,000 mAh small tablet or 10,000 mAh large tablet battery

LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life

Sleek, quality finish fits into the tightest pockets

