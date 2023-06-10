Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank sees second discount of the year to $84

Marking only the second discount of the year, a rare chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank is going live today. Starting off the week courtesy of Amazon, the first-party iPhone 14 accessory normally sells for $99. But today it drops down to $84 shipped. That’s $15 off the usual price tag and on top of delivering only the second chance to save this year, is coming within $5 of the 2023 low. It’s the best we’ve seen since the only other discount this year from back in March, too.

Designed to pair with all of Apple’s most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable to pair with your iPhone 14, we’re also still tracking a trio of price cuts across Anker’s latest MagGo series. These power banks deliver MagSafe charging in much the same form as the ESR models above, just with some higher-end builds that we’ve written home about time and time again in the past. These mobile power units now start from $35 at Amazon and are down to some of the best prices yet.

All of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

