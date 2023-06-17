Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 4,837-piece 100th anniversary Disney Castle

Over the past few months, 9to5Toys has been detailing what to expect from LEGO and its celebration of the 100th anniversary of Disney animation, and today we’re sharing the most exciting creation yet. Arriving in July, LEGO set number 43222 will assemble a massive Disney Castle build out of over 4,800 bricks with eight exclusive minifigures.

LEGO assembles new Disney Castle out of over 4,800 bricks

Set number 43222 will be the second time that the LEGO Group has assembled a Disney Castle, at least at this scale. There was an original model that released back in 2016 which clocked in at just over 4,000 bricks, and now the two companies are back to give us another take on the iconic landmark from the Happiest Place on Earth.

This time around the set arrives with 4,837 pieces and clocks in as the largest version of the model to date. Much like the other version that was releases seven years ago, this new one isn’t actually assembling a complete model. It’s only a facade instead of a complete 360-degree build.

The front is packed with some authentic details, while the back reveals a collection of different rooms packed with references to plenty of different Disney storybook romance tales. The actual color scheme is being swapped this time, too. The new version of LEGO Disney Castle is adding in plenty of gold accenting to complement its detailed exterior.

Eight exclusive minifigures also make the cut

It wouldn’t be a Disney Castle if the LEGO Group didn’t include some iconic characters from the Disney Vault. Fittingly for set number 43222, you’re getting a total of eight minifigures – all of which are exclusive. Builders will bring four pairs of iconic couples to their collections, including different Disney Princess and their prince counterparts.

Cinderella is of course making an appearance aside Prince Charming as two of the centerpieces of the kit. Princess Tiana is also making her minifigure debut with Prince Naveen right by her side. Going back to the original Disney Princess, the upcoming castle also packs Snow White with Prince Ferdinand. And last but not least, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider complete the kit.

Assemble LEGO’s latest 100th anniversary Disney kit in July

Not to keep you on the edge of your seat, but the latest set from the 100th anniversay of Disney celebration will be launching next month. You’ll be able to bring home the LEGO Disney Castle (43222) starting on July 1. It’ll sell for $399.99 when it does land as an exclusive to LEGO Shop Online and in-store retail locations.

For comparison to the original LEGO Disney Castle, the new version arrives at $50 more. Though that version clocked in with only 4,080 pieces and five minifigures.

