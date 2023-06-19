Need an extra 4K TV? Score Best Buy’s 2023 AirPlay 50-inch 4K model at the $200 low, more

We are now tracking some notable deals on already affordable 4K Fire TV models for folks looking for an extra display, something for the guest/smaller bedroom, or the lake house. One notable offer here has Best Buy’s Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV down at $199.99 shipped via its official Amazon storefront. Regularly $350, and more recently in the $220 range on sale at Amazon, it is now at a new all-time low and at the best price we can find. All things considered, scoring a 50-inch 4K TV at $200 is a solid deal no matter how you look at it. No, it’s not going to have all of the bells and whistles, but if you’re just looking for a mid-size display with direct access to your streaming services and some basic HDMI ports for gaming, there’s certainly some value here. It also features Alexa voice control and supports Apple AirPlay 2 – not a feature you tend to get in the sub $200 range. Head below for more deals and details.

If the 50-inch size detailed above isn’t working for you, the new Amazon Fire TV sale also has both smaller and larger models seeing solid price drops today. Pricing starts from $170 on the 43-inch variants and goes up to $550 for the larger 75-inch Toshiba Fire TVs. You’ll find all of those with up to 43% in savings waiting on this landing page.

Speaking of Fire TV deals, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the flagship Amazon 75-inch Omni 4K model. Now at $200 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked this year, this model carries all of the latest features in Amazon’s Fire TV lineup including tech that “automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.” Get a closer look at this offer while it’s still live right here.

Insignia 50-inch F30 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) – Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Alexa voice control – Speak commands into the voice remote with Alexa to control your Fire TV verbally—ask it to watch live TV, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more.

Access thousands of shows with Fire TV – Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and other services right from this TV.

DTS Studio Sound – This premium audio enhancement suite creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback that expands your sense of space and ambience.

