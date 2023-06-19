Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Old Man’s Journey, ELOH, and much more

Your Monday morning edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals to kick off the week is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to stop by the price drops we spotted on Apple Watch Ultra as well as the venerable iPad mini 6 before you check out the software. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Old Man’s Journey, ELOH, Pocket Academy 3, Magic Photo Eraser, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner – Nested Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Endless Archery: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dragon Flight Simulator Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Animation Studio Animate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Oblique Strategies SE: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lacuna – Sci-Fi Noir Adventure: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Interrogation: Deceived: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wisdom of the Oracle Cards: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum 3: Ruined World HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tera Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

Old Man’s Journey features:

A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery…Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations…Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles…Unique landscape-shaping mechanic…A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape…Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC

