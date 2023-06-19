iPad mini 6 runs iPadOS 17 with Apple Pencil 2 at $540 low on 256GB config (Save $109)

Since Apple rolled out Final Cut Pro for its M1/M2 iPad lineup, we’ve been focusing a lot on the more capable tablets in the lineup. But for those who want something a bit more portable, there’s nothing that comes close to offering the iPad mini experience. On sale right now courtesy of Amazon, the retailer’s best prices are live for some of the first times. Leading the way, the Wi-Fi 256GB iPad mini 6 is now down to $539.99 shipped as the price drops automatically at checkout. Available in two styles, pricing lands at $109 off the usual $649 price tags. You’re looking at a match of the all-time low for only the second time ever, and the best in over a month. Plus, the 64GB model sells for $400 from its usual $499 going rate.

Packed into the compact 8.3-inch design, Apple has still managed to deliver a compelling iPadOS experience with its latest iPad mini 6. All of the staples you’d expect from the higher-end side of the stable makes the cut, including a Retina display backed by Apple Pencil 2 integration, support for iPadOS 17 coming this fall, USB-C charging, and more. It does ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID in the power button, while the hold device is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that the iPad mini 6 doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. That’s why you should leverage your savings from the lead deal to score yourself one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, the second-generation Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory.

Though if the latest from Apple Silicon is really what you’re after, both of the latest M2 devices are on sale this week. Holdovers from last week, Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now dropping down to one of its best-ever prices at $1,000. If that $100 discount isn’t quite doing it for you, there’s also the smaller 11-inch counterpart which is now resting at $729 in order to deliver an Amazon all-time low.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

