Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 23 50% off, Portal Collection Switch $10, more

Nintendo’s summer Hyper Max Sale on the eShop is a quick and easy way to load up your catalog with discounted titles. Including Mario, Metroid, The Elder Scrolls Skyrim, Tunic, Astral Chain, Grand Theft Auto titles, and more, there are plenty of first-party, indie, and other AAA games on sale right now. One rare offer here has the Nintendo Switch version of MLB The Show 23 down at $29.99 from the regular $60. This is 50% off and matching the lowest we have tracked. While many gamers prefer this hardcore baseball simulation on Xbox and PlayStation, this is a rare chance for folks who only own a Switch (or those that want to take the game on-the-go) to score a copy without paying anywhere near full price. Browse through the rest of the Nintendo summer Hyper Max Sale right here. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

