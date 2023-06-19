Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 23 50% off, Portal Collection Switch $10, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseShop
50% off $30

Nintendo’s summer Hyper Max Sale on the eShop is a quick and easy way to load up your catalog with discounted titles. Including Mario, Metroid, The Elder Scrolls Skyrim, Tunic, Astral Chain, Grand Theft Auto titles, and more, there are plenty of first-party, indie, and other AAA games on sale right now. One rare offer here has the Nintendo Switch version of MLB The Show 23 down at $29.99 from the regular $60. This is 50% off and matching the lowest we have tracked. While many gamers prefer this hardcore baseball simulation on Xbox and PlayStation, this is a rare chance for folks who only own a Switch (or those that want to take the game on-the-go) to score a copy without paying anywhere near full price. Browse through the rest of the Nintendo summer Hyper Max Sale right here. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Skytech’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop upgrade...
UGREEN’s 100W PD Steam Deck Dock with 4K HDMI out...
Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker upg...
Review: Logitech’s beloved Mac keyboard gets even bet...
Echelon’s connected EX3 Smart Indoor Bike hits th...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Prune, Packag...
Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink...
Get lifetime access to the Resoume AI assistant resumé...
Load more...
Show More Comments