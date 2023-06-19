Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 23 50% off, Portal Collection Switch $10, more

Nintendo’s summer Hyper Max Sale on the eShop is a quick and easy way to load up your catalog with discounted titles. Including Mario, Metroid, The Elder Scrolls Skyrim, Tunic, Astral Chain, Grand Theft Auto titles, and more, there are plenty of first-party, indie, and other AAA games on sale right now. One rare offer here has the Nintendo Switch version of MLB The Show 23 down at $29.99 from the regular $60. This is 50% off and matching the lowest we have tracked. While many gamers prefer this hardcore baseball simulation on Xbox and PlayStation, this is a rare chance for folks who only own a Switch (or those that want to take the game on-the-go) to score a copy without paying anywhere near full price. Browse through the rest of the Nintendo summer Hyper Max Sale right here. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- The Messenger eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $40 (Reg. $80)
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN eShop $42 (Reg. $60)
- Portal Companion Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- TUNIC eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $70 (Reg. $150)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $42 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler $42 (Reg. $60)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $66 (Reg. $70)
- eShop Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale from $5
- eShop Bethesda Summer Sale from $2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE console game sale
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
