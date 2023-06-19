Skytech’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop upgrades your setup at new low of $899

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shadow Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $899.41 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this desktop normally goes for just over $1,000 and our last mention of an RTX 3060 desktop was $1,100 toward the end of May. This desktop is great for those who want to get started with PC gaming or just upgrade from an older rig without breaking the bank. With the Ryzen 5 3600 6-core 12-thread processor and RTX 3060 12GB GPU you’ll be able to play most modern games at 1080p60 with relative ease. In fact, the RTX 3060 can even push 1440p in most titles on medium settings. You’ll also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM alongside 1TB of NVMe storage here, which makes it easy to store your favorite games offline and ready to play at any time. Check out our review of the RTX 3060 to find out more about what it has to offer and then head below for more.

While today’s lead deal only comes with 1TB of SSD storage, you’ll find that it has a spare M.2 slot for another drive if you need more storage. We recommend putting your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $92, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it an ample upgrade to your new desktop and effectively quadrupling the storage space.

Plug in Razer’s customizable Wolverine V2 controller to your new PC while it’s on sale at a new low of $50. Down from $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this controller is designed for Xbox, it’ll also work with PC, which makes it an ideal pair with your new desktop from today’s lead deal. Most games are best on PC with keyboard and mouse, but others are honestly a better experience with a controller, so having one of these around is always a good choice.

Skytech Shadow Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Shadow lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Shadow gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

