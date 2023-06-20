Amazon’s new stainless steel 6-burner gas grill hits its best price ever at $284 (Reg. $350+)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $350+ $284

Amazon’s new Freestanding Gas Grill with Side Burner is now at its best price ever. Offering up a whole lot of BBQ for the price, you can now land the regularly $350 outdoor cooker for $283.49 shipped. While we have seen a few brief drops since its release in late March as well as sometimes jumping up to over $400, today’s offer is essentially the first notable discount and a new all-time low. Delivering a total of 66,000 BTUs across six individually controllable burners and a side burner, you’ll also find a warming rack and removable grease tray. From there you’re looking at a stainless steel lid and front panel, fixed side shelves, a pair of wheels so you can move it around if needs be, electronic ignition, porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates, and a lid-mounted thermometer. More details below. 

Looking for something in the tabletop form-factor instead? Amazon’s Portable Propane Stainless Steel Tabletop Gas Grill goes for $119 shipped. This one is also a relatively new release with a pair of individually addressable burners and a design you can take with you to the beach, camp site, and more. Or just scoop up this mini $35 Char-Broil model and call it a day.

If you’re looking for something more substantial with some built-in smoking capabilities, the Z GRILLS 553-square inch pellet grill is down at a new all-time low as well with a $329 list. Just be sure to swing by our summer grilling guide for more recommendations in the pellet grill category, accessories to upgrade your outdoor cooking game, and more before you head over to our home goods hub for more deals. 

Amazon Basics Freestanding Gas Grill with Side Burner features:

  • Freestanding gas grill for outdoor cooking; great for grilling meat, fish, veggies, and more
  • Includes a gas grill with 6 burners, 1 side burner, a warming rack, and a removable grease tray; LP not included
  • Stainless steel lid, fixed side shelves, a non-cabinet cart with 2 wheels for portability
  • Electronic ignition system for quick, easy starts
  • 66,000 BTUs of heat across 753-square-inch total cooking area (at least 54,000 BTU and 12,000 BTU side burner)
  • Porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates promote easy food release, rust resistance, and quick cleanup
  • Porcelain coated steel flame tamers redirect drippings away from burner for reduced flare ups and even heat distribution

