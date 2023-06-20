Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Northgard, Sokodice, Train Kit, and more

Tuesday morning is here and that means we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Joining the software deals, we also spotted price drops on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases alongside ongoing offers on Apple Watch Ultra and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Sokodice, Northgard, Train Kit, Old Man’s Journey for Mac, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Video Recorder Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Achikaps Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sokodice: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Truck Kit: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Wild West: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Space: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: Racing: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Old Man’s Journey: $3 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hits $60 Amazon low, plus more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner – Nested Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Endless Archery: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dragon Flight Simulator Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Animation Studio Animate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Oblique Strategies SE: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

Northgard features:

Northgard is a strategy game based on Norse mythology in which you control a Clan of Vikings fighting for the control of a mysterious newfound continent. After years of tireless explorations, brave Vikings have discovered a new land filled with mystery, danger and riches: NORTHGARD. The boldest Northmen have set sail to explore and conquer these new shores, bring fame to their Clan and write history through conquest, trading, or devotion to the Gods.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!