Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hits $60 Amazon low, plus more

If for some reason you or someone you know is still looking for what will almost certainly be the game of the year, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is one of the first chances to save from a major retailer and a great chance to score a copy of the epic new Zelda adventure. We did a see a very brief drop to $60 about a week ago as well as a couple offers at $63, but this is otherwise the best post-release deal we have seen yet. The game, its reviews, and the internet’s response to the experience speak for itself; it is universally beloved and a must-play for any Switch owner. Just make sure you check out the official Mini Guide, the complete collector’s Edition hardcover book that’s on sale, and the official Nintendo merchandise for the game as well. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

