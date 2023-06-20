Govee’s connected RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with smart controller drop from $90 to $65

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Gaming Light Bars H6047 with Smart Controller for $64.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $90, this is $25 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $0.50 of our previous mention and is among the best prices of the year. This package includes a pair of light bar towers that support millions of color options and a plethora customizations as well as “60+ fantastic scene modes” to create an “exciting lighting atmosphere while gaming.” The included smart controller provides immediate adjustments to the lights (on/off, mode selection, colors, more) while the Govee app provides further customization and control options including support for voice command action via Alexa and Google Assistant. More details below.

While you won’t get the light bar tower treatment, something like this 16-foot run of Govee smart LED strip lights can deliver a similar effect. The multi-color, app-controlled lighting setup is, in some ways, even more versatile as you can string them along or under just about anything to provide mood and ambiance lighting to various spaces in your home. And for much less now that they are going for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Then head over to this deal on its more modest Smart Light Bars. Now 20% off at $40 shipped, they deliver a similar setup as today’s Light Bar deal, just in a shorter and more chunky form-factor. All of the details you need on this offer while it’s still live are waiting in our previous deal coverage. Then swing by our smart home hub for more including the very first price drop on Govee’s just-released and more powerful HomeKit RGB lightstrip.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars feature:

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Our light bars are for gamers seeking the latest technology to update their setup. These industry-leading lighting designs will greatly enhance the immersion of the game and keep you in the game world.

Sync with Razer Chroma: Now Govee Gaming Light Bars H6047 support Razer Synapse 3! Download the Govee Home App on your phone and Razer Synapse 3 and Govee Desktop App on your PC to get started on the brand new journey in the game.

Creative Lighting Effects: Govee’s unique RGBIC technology makes every part of the light bars emit different color lights to create more lighting effects. Choose from 16 million colors for DIY lighting effects with a personal touch.

Smart Desktop Dial Controller: Our convenient smart dial adjusts the brightness, changes the modes and colors, and turns the light bars on/off. Get timely responses to your lights right at your fingertips.

