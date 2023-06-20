Kindle Paperwhite keeps the Kids busy at its best price of the year, now $90 (Reg. $160)

Amazon has now dropped its Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition even lower for Prime members. After seeing some solid deals for Father’s Day over the last couple weeks, the 8GB entry-level Kids model is now going for $89.99 shipped. The regularly $160 reader went for $100 during the recent holiday, but has now dropped another $10. This is the best price we have tracked all year and even undercuts the most readily available Black Friday offers from the end of 2022. This is the latest model Paperwhite with a 6.8-inch, 300ppi glare-free display alongside up to 10 weeks of battery life before it needs a charge. That’s more than enough to keep the kids busy during road trips and to encourage reading year round, much like the 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids – “the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO.” Waterproof and worry-free, it ships with a 2-year warranty and that wonderful Amazon guarantee – “if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.” More details below.

As of right now, this is the most affordable current-generation Kindle reader in the entire lineup, even undercutting the base model by $10. The only notable way to score one for much less would be something like this Amazon renewed 2019 model that is going for $80 right now.

If you’re looking for something for yourself or one of the Apple tablets that are on the more affordable side of things, this deal on the 64GB Mini 6 is worth a look. Now down to $400, you can save a solid $99 and land one of the more beloved models in recent memory. It’s certainly not as affordable a reader as a Kindle, but it is an iPad that can do just about anything after all.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition features:

Reading done right – Kindle Paperwhite Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a larger black & white 6.8” 300 ppi glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. On Kindle, kids can explore thousands of kid-friendly books. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

A device to help establish healthy reading habits – When a child sits down with their Kindle, they read on average more than an hour a day.

Amazon Kids+ – Includes the complete Harry Potter series, and the first book from other popular series such as Artemis Fowl. Parents can purchase additional titles from the Kindle Store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!