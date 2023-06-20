Logitech’s latest MX Master 3S for Mac lands at $84 on Amazon after rare $16 discount

Amazon now offers the Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac at $83.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, the Pale Grey stylings of this peripherial are now $16 off. This is one of the first overall chances to save and lands within $1 of the all-time low. It’s only the second discount of the year, too. Last year, Logitech refreshed one of its most popular mice on the market with some new technology. Alongside the all-new 8000 DPI sensor and popular ergonomic form-factor, there are more silent switches to signify the 3S naming scheme. All of the other staples in the Logitech MX Master 3 are also carried over to the new S version, with a build designed to work with Macs that’ll pair with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Our hands-on review details everything you need to know about the experience, as well. Head below for more.

Going with a more ergonomic solution means you can save even more, with the new Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse entering at $63. This one just launched earlier in the spring and arrives with a tilted design that aims to be more comfortable during prolonged work sessions and the like. It features a pair of extra remappable buttons to go alongside three different color options. Not to mention both left and right hand configurations. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Both of these mice are perfect companions to Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech found on the Master 3S above, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech MX Master 3S features:

Logitech MX Master 3S Performance Wireless Mouse Introducing Logitech MX Master 3S – an iconic mouse remastered. Use MX Master 3S cordless computer mouse to work on any surface – even glass – with the upgraded 8000 DPI sensor with customizable sensitivity. MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse introduces Quiet Clicks – offering the same satisfying feel but with 90% less click noise.

