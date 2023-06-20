Score a 2-pack of meross BR30 HomeKit dimmable color smart bulbs for $23 (Reg. $39)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of BR30 HomeKit Smart LED Flood Bulbs for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $39, this is close to 42% in savings and the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention from back in March and a notable chance to land a pair of these more powerful smart bulbs at $11.50 a pop. They fit in your standard E26 socket (just ensure the lamp shade or fixture provides enough clearance to do so if there is one) and provide 100 watts of smart lighting throughout your space. Features include hands-free Siri voice control alongside options for Alexa and Google Assistant users, HomeKit integration, dimming action, and your typical array of scheduling functions including sunrise and sunset modes. You can also choose from both warm white tones and millions of other colors. Head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the colorful and more powerful BR30 models above, the more standard 2-pack of meross Smart Light Bulbs is selling for $19.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Typically closer to $24, this is the lowest price we can find and a more affordable way to score a very similar feature set as the models above, outside of the multi-color action. They otherwise, provide the same Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant setup as well as HomeKit support and scheduling.

This morning also saw Govee’s connected RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with smart controller drop to $65 alongside everything else in our smart home hub. There, you’ll find deals on Govee’s just-released HomeKit RGB lightstrip as well as these meross dual HomeKit smart plugs and the Google Nest Thermostat, just for starters. Browse through everything right here.

meross BR30 HomeKit Smart LED Flood Bulbs features:

meross Wi-Fi Smart Bulb compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13+), Apple Watch, Siri, CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. You can control your BR30 smart flood light bulb hands-free, just simply make a voice command “Hey Siri, turn on the living room light.” Set the perfect illumination for any occasion. Adjust smart ceiling light bulbs from warm/cool.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!