MSI’s brand-new RTX 4060 Ti sees one of its first discounts to new low of $342 ($58 off)

Amazon is offering the brand-new MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X 8GB OC Graphics Card for $341.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. You’d typically pay $400 for this specific card at Amazon before it hit $380 there a few days ago. Today’s deal not only marks the second price drop we’ve seen period for the just-released RTX 4060 Ti, but also a new all-time low. As one of NVIDIA’s newest graphics cards, the RTX 4060 Ti packs the latest the company has to offer. You’ll find support for DLSS3 here with frame generation technology which can help improve performance in your favorite AAA games even though this is a more entry-level card. Designed for high to ultra 1080p, or medium to high 1440p gaming, this GPU packs 8GB of GDDR6 memory, three DisplayPort 1.4a plugs, and HDMI 2.1 as well. Dive into our hands-on review to find out more about what you can expect from the RTX 4060 Ti then head below for more.

Not sold on NVIDIA’s $342 RTX 4060 Ti? Well, we have another option: the AMD RX 7600. Having gone hands-on with that GPU as well, we can attest to its performance in the budget space. Coming in at $258 on Amazon, this GPU will handle your 1080p gaming needs with relative ease. While it might not have the same DLSS3 tech that the RTX 4060 Ti does, you’ll find that it still supports AV1 encoding for gaming/streaming on the same system and you can find more about the RX 7600 in our hands-on review.

Want a pre-built gaming system featuring NVIDIA’s latest? Skytech has you covered with its RTX 4060 Ti-powered desktop on sale for $1,100 right now at Amazon. This is the first discount that we’ve seen for a system featuring the new GPU and it’ll pack a punch for sure. The Ryzen 5 5600X is also a pretty great CPU for mid-tier gaming too, making this a solid setup if you’re not ready to build your own PC.

MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X GPU features:

Chipset: GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Video Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Interface: 128-bit

Output: DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a) / HDMI 2.1 x 1

Digital maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

