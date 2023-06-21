Scrivener 3: Award-Winning App for Writers $30 (Reg. $59)

Writing is a popular art form that takes a seemingly endless variety of forms in today’s day and aage. Whether you’re looking to write a book, a blog post, or even a movie — honing in on a software that’s versatile and supportive can be tricky. While a lot can be done with Microsoft Word or a Google Doc, there’s something nice about having a program that’s more specialized.

For a limited time, you can get Scrivener 3: Award-Winning App for Writers on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $59). This deal gets you Version 3 of the software, which you will be able to use indefiinitely upon purchase. You’ll have access to minor software updates for Version 3, but then upgrading to Version 4,5,6 and so on will cist more. This is the best price on the webs for this software.

Using Scrivener, you can compose your text in any order, and create sections to the size specifications you desire most. Using the software, you can compile an entire project into a single document for easier printing and self publishing. Scrivener also supports writers who need to take notes on PDF files, check for consistency with larger projects featuring multiple components, and it’s compatible with MacOS.

Scrivener has a 4.7/5 star average rating on Get App and Capterra. It’s also rated an average of 4.6/5 stars on G2 and 4.5/5 stars on PCMag. Its stellar critical performance is a sign of its popularity across the writing community.

Don’t miss this limited time deal. Get the Scrivener 3: Award-Winning App for Writers on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $59).

