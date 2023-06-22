Lexar’s 512GB 2,000MB/s SSD Game Drive is one of the most affordable out there at $50

Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Solid-State Gaming Drive at $49.99 shipped. After launching in May of 2022 with a $130 MSRP, it dropped into the $75 to $85 range this year. Today’s deal comes in at about $20 under the prices we featured a few months back, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, is now at the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, the comparable 500GB WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive sells for $80 right now – a relatively similar solution with a modern design and the same speeds. While the lighting on the SL660 Blaze isn’t quite as customizable as WD’s, it does come in at the same 2,000MB/s, delivers a more unique form-factor, and features an “aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance.” Head below for more details. 

As of right now (or ever really), you’ll be hard-pressed to find a purpose-built gaming SSD for less than the offer highlighted above. If you’re looking for something that reaches that 2,000MB/s speed range, the Lexar above is about as affordable as it gets. We are tracking some great deals on CORSAIR portable SSDs starting from $68 with a 1TB capacity, effectively delivering a lower price for the storage you’re getting, but when it comes to how much you’re spending right now, Lexar is the best deal. 

If you’re looking to take it up a notch though, ongoing price drops on SanDisk’s PRO-G40 are where it’s at. One of our favorite models out there, we are still tracking all-time lows on the 1TB variant and all of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage and in hands-on review. The rest of the portable SSD deals worth taking look at right now are right here

Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Solid-State Game Drive features:

  • Take your gaming experience to the next level with blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performanceof up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write
  • Enhance your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB LEDs
  • Features a premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock and vibration resistant
  • Includes 256-bit AES encryption software solution to protect files securely
  • Includes a detachable stand for added style and a durable pouch for added convenience
  • Features a USB Type-C (USB-C) port that includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

