Belkin’s travel-ready 20W BoostCharge USB-C Wall Charger now matching Amazon low at $16

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge 20-Watt USB-C Wall Charger for $15.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and currently matched directly at Belkin using the on-page promo code, this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the best we have tracked on Amazon. Delivering a slimmer and more vertically-oriented USB-C charging solution, somewhat reminiscent of the Twelve South PlugBug Slim that sells for $25, this is a handy option for your EDC or summer travel kit. Alongside the USB-C PD 3.1 certification with PPS Fast Charging action, it also features foldable prongs and a “flat to wall design.” More details below.

It’s actually a little bit more difficult than you might think to find a brand name USB-C wall charger with at least a 20W output at under $16 right now. But if you don’t mind a black treatment and stepping down to a 15W option, this Samsung model is selling for just over $12.50 Prime shipped. However, if you’re anything like me you’ll also want to scope out the even more powerful model mentioned below from Anker for a couple bucks more.

Be sure to swing by this week’s Anker accessory sale at Amazon where you’ll find deals starting from $14 Prime shipped. Ranging from colorful 30W wall chargers to MagSafe gear, USB-C cables, earbuds, and more, all of the best offers from Anker are waiting in this post alongside its brand new Prime charging lineup .

Belkin BoostCharge 20-Watt USB-C Wall Charger features:

Safe and fast charger for a wide range of devices including iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Google, and more

USB-C PD 3.1 certified with PPS

Power Delivery technology brings optimum power to the device it’s connected to, up to 20W

Portable, flat-to-wall design with foldable prongs (US only)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!