Anker’s new Prime charging lineup arrives in July with 27,650mAh power bank, 240W charger, more

Anker has a new charging lineup on the horizon that is set to be even more capable than previous releases. The new Anker Prime collection my drop GaN from its naming scheme, but still delivers on the efficiency and compact size offered by Gallium nitride tech, packing that into new power banks with up to 27,650mAh batteries and 240W charging stations.

Anker details new Prime charging lineup

Last fall, Anker launched a new collection of chargers as part of its GaNPrime series. We walked away quite impressed with the whole collection, noting in several reviews that each of the different models were the chargers to get at their respective price points. Now the company is back to drop the GaN from its new accessories’ names, debuting some new gear for Apple setups both at home and on-the-go that still come centered around Gallium nitride tech.

At the top of the new Anker Prime lineup are three new portable chargers that look to continue the success started by last year’s PowerCore 24K. The new collection starts off with the Anker Prime 250W Power Bank, a massive 27,650mAh battery that sports dual USB-C slots and a Type-A port for good measure. As its name suggests, it can dish out 250W of power from the three ports to handle charging two laptops at a time. All of that earns it a $179.99 price tag.

Stepping down a tad, the lineup also includes a pair of other power banks. There’s the 200W Anker Prime model with a 20,000mAh battery, as well as the 130W version with 12,000mAh capacity. Each one sports an onboard display like last fall’s PowerCore 24K, too.

One of the more novel elements of the new Anker Prime lineup are that the flagship power banks will all come paired with a charging dock. Making it even easier to keep your gear refueled, the new dock sells for $69.99 and on top of being able to juice up each of the batteries above, has its own 100W charger built in with two USB-C ports and a USB-A slot.

New Anker Prime wall chargers coming soon, too

Alongside the power banks, the Anker Prime lineup will see three new wall chargers hit the scene when everything launches in July. There are a pair of versatile wall adapters that continue what was started last fall. Things kick off with the Anker Prime 67W charger, which arrives with two USB-C slots and USB-A port. Anker really stresses just how small this is compared to other options on the market, while still delivering on the expected

Then there’s a 100W version joining the Anker Prime lineup. This model also has dual USB-C ports and a USB-A slot, but improves the power output to be able to handle more Macs and iPads from a single wall adapter.

Last up, we have a new flagship release in the Anker Prime 240W Desk Charger. This robust unit arrives with an extra USB-C port from the other two models further down in the lineup, packing even more juice with it in the process. There’s enough power for a 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro and then some, with an upright design that plugs into an AC outlet with a cord. The whole unit is meant to sit on your desk much like Satechi’s competing model, just with an extra 40W of power packed into the compact build.

All of the new Anker Prime devices will be launching next month. There’s not a specific date as of now, but we do know that the lineup will hit store shelves in July. We’re still waiting on MSRPs to be revealed for much of the lineup. So we’ll have to wait for more information on all of the devices above without noted prices.

