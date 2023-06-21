Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts USB-C GaN chargers, Thunderbolt 4 docks, more from $14

Anker is now back today with its latest sale, discounting an assortment of iPhone and Android accessories, workstation upgrades, and everyday carry must-haves. Shipping is free across the board. Last fall, Anker refreshed its charging lineup with a new 30W power adapter. Today we’re finally seeing the first real chance to save on the new release, with the brand’s official Amazon storefront offering the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $18.39. Down from $23, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save on the entire lineup of styles. That’s 20% off and matching the all-time low for only the second time.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

Other highlights from today’s midweek Anker sale:

While we just took a hands-on look at the new EverFrost cooler from Anker, the savings this week are all about the brand’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers. Arriving as the perfect iPhone 14 companions for taking full advantage of Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, two of the new offerings are on sale for some of the best prices yet starting at $110.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

