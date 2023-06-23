Oakywood’s eco-friendly handmade Felt&Cork Mouse Pads see rare price drops at $25 (30% off)

Both the official Oakywood site and its Amazon storefront are now offering some solid deals on its Felt&Cork Mouse Pad. Looking to take the vibe of your desktop up a notch with some handmade craftsmanship and natural materials, you can now score the Felt&Cork Mouse Pad down at $25 in all three colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 via Amazon. Regularly $35, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked this year. Available in Stone Grey, Gray, and the charcoal-like Anthracite treatment, they measure out at 11 inches by 8.6 inches to provide a soft landing pad for your mouse without taking up your entire work surface – the larger keyboard and mouse pads fetch $70. Sat atop a responsibly sourced 100% Portuguese cork base that prevents slippage and protects your tabletop’s surface, you’ll find a merino wool face that’s “water-resistant, non-toxic, and safe for children and animals.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the natural materials showcased above or are just looking for something more affordable, this Studio Series Logitech Mouse Pad sells for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon and comes in three colorways. “The Studio Series mouse pad features a smooth, comfortable cloth surface with a fine weave for effortless, silent gliding on any surface.”

But while we are talking Oakywood, be sure to check out our hands-on review of its gorgeously handcrafted wood/metal MagSafe stands and mounts and our latest Behind the Screens feature to see them in action.

Some other notable deals we are tracking as we head into the weekend to organize your workspace include Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand, this Momax 7.5W Transparent MagSafe Charging Puck, and this rare offer on Nomad’s Kevlar 100W USB-C cable for iPad and MacBook.

Oakywood Felt&Cork Mouse Pad features:

The Felt&Cork Mouse Pad keeps your hand comfortable and your desk organized. Its top merino wool layer absorbs moisture whilst the 2mm cork base ensures appropriate rigidity and prevents it from slipping. Made from natural materials, Oakywood’s felt mouse pad redefines work comfort by providing you with a unique sensory experience. The cork base is made with responsibly sourced, biodegradable Portuguese cork, harvested in a way which allows the tree to fully regenerate.

