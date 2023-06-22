Nomad’s Kevlar 100W USB-C cable for iPad and MacBook now 30% off, down to $30

Nomad today is offering 9to5Toys readers an exclusive chance to save on one of its in-house cables. Its higher-end Kevlar USB-C cable normally sells for $50, but is now dropping down to its best price of the year when you apply our code 9to5cable. With 30% in savings added on, you can bring home the versatile cord for $30. Shipping is free in orders over $150, and varies by price otherwise. That’s well below previous 20% off mentions, the first discount in months, ands a new 2023 low. Nomad’s USB-C cable stands out from other models on the market with a design made from kevlar. This extends its lifespan far beyond what your typical rubber or even woven nylon cable can deliver. It is even more resistant to added wear and tear, too. Each end features a USB-C connector, which is then outfitted with a USB-A adapter on one end, and a micro USB connection on the other. Those can of course be skipped when powering up newer devices, but does cover you for refueling older accessories that still haven’t made the swap over to the newer charging standard. Head below for more.

On top of its durable construction, one of the biggest selling points from the Nomad Kevlar Cable is its power passthrough rating. Each of the cords are compatible with 100W charging speeds, ensuring that this is ready to charge all of the gear in your setup. From MacBooks and iPads to Android smartphones and chargers, these cables have enough bandwidth to handle powering up all of your gear.

Here’s a better look at the spec sheet, too:

100W USB-C PD core cable

USB-A and Micro USB adapters

Kevlar® outer braid

Metal alloy connector plugs

Integrated cable tie

3.0m Length

Of course, you can score this Kevlar USB-C cable from Nomad on sale with our code 9to5Cable.

