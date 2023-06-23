Smartphone Accessories: Momax 7.5W Transparent MagSafe Charging Puck $12, more

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 7.5W MagSafe Charging Puck for $11.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 688NSBO7 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $30 at Amazon, our last mention of this charger was back in October at $16.50. Today’s deal comes in with 60% in savings attached and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to power all of Apple’s more recent smartphones, those with an iPhone 12 or newer will be able to leverage the magnetic charging offered here. This wireless puck snaps onto the back of your iPhone and also works with newer AirPods models as well. It’ll automatically align itself and even holds to the back of your phone if you pick it up to watch a YouTube video, play a game, or send a text. Plus, at 7.5W, there’s enough juice here to fully charge your phone overnight and even keep things topped off throughout the day. And, to top it all off, the transparent design is both fun and slightly retro, making it a unique piece to keep in your smartphone accessory stable.
The first transparent magnetic wireless charger, slim and cyber design with glass cover & aluminum rim. A perfect accessory for Qi standard cell phones & Magsafe standard iPhone. Perfectly auto snaps and centers to the charging coil on the back of your iPhone. While charging the Magsafe UD21 may heat up. This is normal and should not affect our Magsafe wireless charger performance. High-quality aluminum alloy shell & tempered glass, can avoid scratches or fingerprints. Come with a braided TPE anti-bending mesh tail to avoid breakage and damage. Not only keep perfect appearance, but also more durable. The magnetic wireless charger is only 0.14lbs and 0.23 inch thin. Small and lightweight mag safe wireless charger with 4ft long braided cable, It can be easily stored in a briefcase, backpack, pocket or bag without taking up space. (No Wall Charger Included) NOTE: Please use a power adapter with at least 18W output for best results
