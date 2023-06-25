AirPods Pro 2 detect conversations, adapt audio to your surroundings, more at $200 (Save $49)

Earlier this month, Apple announced that its flagship AirPods Pro 2 would be getting even better in the coming months as five notable new features roll out with iOS 17 this fall. Whether you’re already rocking the beta and want to hear everything for yourself or just want to secure your pair at one of the best prices ever, Amazon today is now discounting the latest true wireless earbuds from Apple. Now dropping down from $249, the AirPods Pro 2 sell for $199.99 shipped. Those $49 in savings stack up to deliver the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. It’s the best in months, and the first chance to save since our last mention back in March.

Now outfitted with Adapative Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone. The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. Head below for more info on the AirPods Pro 2 deal.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

With the new work week about to begin, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise

Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

