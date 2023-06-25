Apple’s just-released M2 Max Mac Studio sees first discount to $1,859 in open-box condition (Save $140)

Back at the start of the month with WWDC, Apple took to its stage in Cupertino to reveal the new second-generation Mac Studio. Now rocking the latest in Apple Silicon with an M2 Max chip under the hood, the all-new release is seeing its first discount for those who don’t mind taking the open-box route. Courtesy of Best Buy, the retailer is offering the new M2 Max Mac Studio in its signature Open-Box Excellent condition for $1,858.99 shipped. You’ll have to scroll down to the Buying Options section towards the bottom of the listing page in order to add this to your cart and lock-in the savings. That’s down from the usual $1,999 price tag in order to deliver $140 in savings. It’s the first cash discount we’ve seen and a new all-time low, too.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached. Head below for more.

Some things to note about the condition of the Mac Studio included in today’s discount. It looks brand new and ships with all of the original parts and accessories. Given that this macOS machine just hit store shelves less than a month ago, this is likely just trying to discount some models that have slightly damaged packaging – whether the usual plastic seal that Apple employs has been cut or there’s a small ding on the side. But the Mac Studio also comes backed with a 90-day warranty just in case.

Products in Excellent condition look brand new — with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs — and include all original parts. The product will be in its original packaging or a suitable replacement box. Best Buy on its Open-Box Excellent condition products



If you’d rather go score a more sizable discount on last year’s model, there’s plenty to be said for just how good of a value the original Mac Studio is. Right now, pricing starts from $2,099 while delivering some rare markdowns on both elevated M1 Max configurations as well as maxed out specifications centered around the M1 Ultra chip at up to $700 off.

Over at 9to5Mac, we broke down just how the two higher-end desktop Macs compare. Detailing everything from the on-paper specs to actual performance gains and all of the other intricacies that justify Apple launching a second generation model, our post is worth a closer look.

An easy recommendation for pairing with either of your new headless desktop Macs would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. It’s been a fan-favorite around 9to5 since debut, as I walked away impressed in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M2 Max or all-new M2 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!