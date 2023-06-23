Mac Studio clearance lands at up to $700 off: Maxed out M1 Ultra configs, more from $2,099

In much the same tune as the clearance offer that went live earlier in the week on 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pros, the savings today are arriving as two retailers clear out M1 Mac Studio models. All of the discounts are headlined as Expercom delivers a higher-end configuration at one of its best prices yet. The M1 Ultra Mac Studio with 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU, 1TB SSD, and 64GB of RAM now sells for $3,399 shipped. Normally fetching $3,999, it’s now arriving at $600 off and a new all-time low. This is a rare chance to save period, and a fitting offer as stock begins being clearanced off to make room for the new M2 versions. This is also $300 under the competing B&H offer, too.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it compares to the new M2 Max edition.

Alongside the Expercom offer above, B&H is delivering some savings on other Mac Studio configurations. These clearance prices are delivering some of the best offers yet on their respective models and are outlined below. The discounts aren’t quite as steep as the maxed out version above, but offer some sizable savings for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest.

But lets say you do want the latest from Apple. During the first week of June, the company did reveal the new M2 Max version of Mac Studio. This model joins the lineup to replace the M1 Max edition above, delivering an identical overall design with some performance bumps. As for how those two compare, you’re minaly looking at an improved 12-core CPU on the newer version to juxapose the 10-core chip on the original. Wi-Fi 6E is another new addition for Apple’s latest, replacing the standard Wi-Fi 6 found on last year’s model. We just put together a guide over at 9to5Mac that takes a deeper dive at all of the similarities and differences,

An easy recommendation for pairing with either of your new headless desktop Macs would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. It’s been a fan-favorite around 9to5 since debut, as I walked away impressed in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!