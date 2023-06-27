Alienware’s Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 laptop with 480Hz G-SYNC display hits new low of $2,240

Amazon is offering the latest Alienware M17 R5 Ryzen 9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $2,239.92 shipped. Normally $2,500 at Amazon, and going for as much until sometime in mid-June, today’s deal delivers a full 10% in savings and also comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this laptop might be previous-generation for both its CPU and GPU, it still packs a pretty powerful punch overall. Designed for those who love FPS games and Twitch shooters, this laptop features a 17.3-inch 1080p 480Hz display. Yes, you read that refresh rate right. The screen here has is 480Hz, and also features G-SYNC compatibility to ensure you have a tear-free experience no matter what frame rate you push. Pair that with the RTX 3080 8GB GPU that features DLSS and DLAA support, as well as the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 processor and you have a powerhouse of a system that can go anywhere with you. Plus, with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage, this is a well-rounded computer for your needs. Keep reading for more.

Your new laptop might have a built-in trackpad, but that won’t cut it when it comes time to game. For that, we highly recommend reinvesting some of your savings to pick up either the SteelSeries Aerox 5 or 9 wireless mouse. Depending on if you want MMO-style or normal mouse, the Aerox 9 or 5 might fit the bill better. But, either way, these mice feature dual-mode wireless connectivity so at home you can pair to the included USB-C 2.4GHz dongle and then use Bluetooth on-the-go with the simple flip of a switch. Pricing comes in at $80 for the Aerox 5 or $108 for the Aerox 9, both of which cost far less than you’re saving above. Learn more about these mice in our hands-on review.

Then, if you’d rather save about $1,000 and still get a solid gaming computer, consider instead picking up HP’s 13th Gen. i7/RTX 4060 17-inch laptop that’s on sale for a new low of $1,377 right now. With Thunderbolt 4 in tow alongside the latest from both NVIDIA and Intel, this laptop is a great way to start gaming without having to build a desktop or spend nearly $2,300.

Alienware M17 R5 Gaming Laptop features:

  • 17.3, FHD 1920 x 1080, 480Hz, Non- Touch, 3ms, Advanced Optimus, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC Display
  • AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (20 MB total cache, 8 cores, 16 threads, 4.90 GHz Max Boost Clock) Processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 8 GB GDDR6X Graphics
  • 1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, Solid State Drive
  • 32GB, 2x16GB, DDR5, 4800MHz Memory

