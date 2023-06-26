HP’s 13th Gen. i7/RTX 4060 17-inch gaming laptop packs Thunderbolt 4 at new $1,377 low

Amazon is offering the HP Omen 17 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $1,376.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,700 and today’s deal comes in with a full $323 in savings. Not only that, it’s only the second discount we’ve seen since launch and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing the latest tech from both NVIDIA and Intel, this laptop has plenty of capability to both game and make content on-the-go. The i7-13700HX processor packs plenty of power to handle even heavy-weight tasks when working at home or on the go. Add to that the brand-new RTX 4060 graphics card, which packs DLSS 3 and AV1 encoding capabilities. This means that you can easily play the latest games whether you’re at a desk, on the couch, or even at a hotel. There’s also two 8GB DDR5-4800MHz RAM sticks in here to deliver 16GB of memory alongside 512GB of PCIe 4.0 storage which you can upgrade in the future should you need more space. When it comes to I/O, this laptop is pretty capable, too. It has Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4, SD, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

Get your laptop ready to game on-the-go by picking up either the SteelSeries Aerox 5 or 9 wireless mouse. Depending on if you want MMO-style or normal mouse, the Aerox 9 or 5 might fit the bill better. But, either way, these mice feature dual-mode wireless connectivity so at home you can pair to the included USB-C 2.4GHz dongle and then use Bluetooth on-the-go with the simple flip of a switch. Pricing comes in at $80 for the Aerox 5 or $108 for the Aerox 9, both of which cost far less than you’re saving above. Learn more about these mice in our hands-on review.

If you don’t need quite the i7/RTX 4060 power from above, then save several hundred more by picking up Acer’s Swift X creator laptop that’s on sale for a new low of $630. Packing a Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, it’s still gaming capable and great for content creation on-the-go. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup this summer.

HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop features:

Take your game anywhere with the HP OMEN 17.3″ gaming laptop. Powered by the latest 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX dedicated graphics, thin out your competition as you battle it out. Command your game and play at your best from anywhere. Step up your game with a floating hinge design, high resolution, fast refresh rate display and optical mechanical keyboard. Customize your gameplay with OMEN Gaming Hub and keep it cool with HP OMEN Tempest Cooling technology. The HP OMEN 17 comes with a 330 W Smart AC power adapter and goes from 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes. HP is here to help.

