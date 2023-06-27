Bowflex’s SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell hits one of the best prices of 2023 at $130 shipped

Update: Joining the kettlebell deal below, Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Curl Bar bundle for $449 shipped. Regularly $799 and more typically selling for $599 at Amazon, this is matching the Amazon low at $150 off for the lowest price we can find. It ships with a 20-pound barbell and a 20-pound curl bar with up to 80-pounds of weight plates (up to 40 pounds per side).

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and more recently going for $150 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is the lowest price we can find on one of the more popular solutions in the product category. It is also matching the best price we have tracked this year outside of a $120 hangover deal back in January. Alongside the 1-year membership to Bowflex’s JRNY guided workout membership, you’re looking at an adjustable kettlebell that quickly goes from 8-pounds up to 40-pounds to grow with you on your fitness journey and support a wide range of exercises. The space-saving design replaces six individual kettlebells and features an “ergonomic” handle to help strengthen your “arms, shoulders, abs, chest, back, and legs.” More details below.

While not quite as elegant a design if you ask me, the Apex Adjustable Heavy-Duty Exercise Kettlebell is a more affordable option. Including a series of 2.5-, 5-, and 10-pound weight plates, it can get as heavy as 50-pounds and comes in at a much lower $54 on Amazon right now. It “is made from solid cast iron and reinforced with a powder coating that ensures long-lasting performance.”

Another great fitness companion to implement into your regimen this summer and beyond is Apple Watch. Working alongside a bevy of different sports and CrossFit activities, we are now tracking Apple Watch Series 8 configurations, including a slew of different band options, at some of the best prices of the year with $70 in savings. The deals start from $329 shipped via the official Amazon listings and you can get a closer look at each of the options in our previous roundup right here.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell features:

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership ($149 value; auto renews when trial ends unless cancelled 48 hours prior to trial end date)

Adjusts from 8 – 40 lbs

Replaces 6 kettlebells

Dimensions: 8.8″ L x 7″ W x 12.5″ H (22.4 x 17.8 x 31.8 cm)

On-demand, full body strength classes now available on the JRNY app (JRNY Membership Required)

Ergonomic handle

Weight selection dial

