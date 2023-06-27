PowerA’s dual rumble motor Spectra LED Xbox controller returns to Amazon 2023 low at $34

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S at $33.99 shipped. Regularly $45 and more recently in the $40 range, this is up to 24% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This offer also returns the controller to the lowest we have tracked this year for the first time and comes within about $2 of the all-time low. Delivering a relatively affordable extra Xbox controller solution, it stands out from much of the officially licensed third-party options in the price range with Spectra LED lighting zones, delivering 20 different colors and tones to illuminate the buttons and rim of the gamepad. From there, you’ll find 3-way trigger locks for “super-precise throw,” dual rumble monitors, a one-touch mic mute button, and all of the usual face buttons, shoulder triggers, an Xbox Share button, and more. Head below for additional details.

If the lighting, built-in rumble motors, and trigger locks aren’t of interest, something like the more basic PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a more affordable option. Delivering an officially licensed extra gamepad to your setup for couch co-op and the like, it sells for $27 shipped on Amazon with a very familiar Xbox thumbstick and button layout in tact.

Before you dive into the new Amazon all-time low we are tracking on the red version of Microsoft’s latest Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Wireless Controller at $115, check out the new Barbie gear. The Xbox squad has now teamed up with the new upcoming film to create a custom Xbox console, controller faceplates, and more alongside some free in-game rides for Forza Horizon 5 players. You can get a complete breakdown and a closer look at everything in yesterday’s launch coverage right here. Then head over to our games hub for all of the latest deals and announcements for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Series X|S players.

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller features:

Twenty different colors and tons of vivid combinations across three distinct Spectra Zones.The Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S has everything you need. Featuring the Xbox Share Button, a Volume Dial with one-touch Mic Mute, two embedded anti-friction rings and a 3.5mm audio jack, you’ll enjoy a complete gaming experience. Crystal-clear stereo sound and intuitive controls make in-game communication a breeze. Play from anywhere in the room with the braided 10-foot cable featuring a snap-lock connector and inline release.Officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and works on Xbox One and Windows 10/11. Two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

Two LED Modes: Select either “Breathing” or “Solid” modes + 10 Brightness levels for each zone

Advanced Gaming Buttons: Two mappable buttons on back

3-Way Trigger Locks for super-precise throws

Immersive Dual Rumble Motors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!