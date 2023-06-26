Xbox Barbie collab delivers new custom console, controller faceplates, FREE Forza add-ons, more

Microsoft has now unveiled a new Barbie Xbox console alongside additional goodies as part of its collaboration with the upcoming film. The new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to hit theaters next month, but first let’s take a look at the new custom Barbie Xbox console, in-game content, and controller faceplates. Before the film hits the silver screen on July 21, 2023, Microsoft is bringing Barbie’s signature flair to its platform in the form of in-game content for Forza Horizon 5, the first-ever Xbox Barbie dolls, and its “most stylish” custom Xbox hardware yet. Head below for a closer look at the new Barbie Xbox console and more.

Barbie’s iconic car comes to Forza Horizon 5

In the film, Barbie hits the road in a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette painted in Barbie pink, of course. Ken, on the other hand, whips around in a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and virtual versions of both vehicles will be playable in Forza Horizon 5.

Racing at the intersection of style, speed and self-expression, “Barbie” fans new and old can find the inspiration to follow their own road and get in the game.

Everyone who plays Forza Horizon 5 will be gifted these vehicles and can download them via the in-game Message Center. Microsoft didn’t seem to mention when they will go live, but it might be worth checking right now.

Barbie x Xbox gear

The rest of the Barbie x Xbox gear will all be part of a sweepstakes-style promotion fans can have a chance to win. As much as we hate seeing these limited releases relegated to contests instead of just letting us buy them, we do love a custom Xbox console to gawk at, not to mention the custom controller plates and the hand-picked lineup of diverse Barbie dolls (seen below) that will be decked out with the latest Xbox Gear fashion:

When everybody plays, we all win! Like the cinematic Barbie Land, Xbox is a community made better by how inclusive it is. To celebrate our commitment to being a place for everyone, we’ve rounded up ten Barbie dolls that are reflective of the Barbie line, which is the most diverse doll line on the market. We outfitted them with the latest Xbox Gear fashion, as well as accessories including an Xbox Series S console, Wireless Controller and an Adaptive Controller. Fans can win the dolls as part of an international sweepstakes.

New Barbie Xbox console and interchangeable Xbox Wireless Controller faceplates

The new contest-based situation goes for the custom Barbie Xbox console and interchangeable Xbox Wireless Controller faceplates (seen at the top of this post) – you will, however have a chance to win them starting on July 10, 2023:

From her DreamHouse to her dream closet, Barbie’s iconic style is unmatched. Now, you can bring her fashion-forward genius to your gaming setup with interchangeable Xbox Wireless Controller faceplates designed after Barbie and Ken’s distinct on-screen outfits. Or go for a complete remodel — in one of our most playful custom console designs in recent years, we’re giving away an Xbox Series S that has been built into the glamorous Barbie DreamHouse. Fans have a chance to win these starting on July 10 on @Xbox and Microsoft Rewards.

