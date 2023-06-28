Bring patio lighting to your Siri setup with TP-Link’s outdoor HomeKit smart plug at $22

Just in time for bringing some outdoor lighting, patio ambiance, and even pond fixtures into your Siri smart home this summer, Amazon is offering a chance to save on TP-Link’s latest Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug. This dual outlet offering just launched back in December of last year, and now courtesy of Amazon is dropping down to $21.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. As only the second time it has dropped this low, today’s offer lands from the usual $30 going rate. It’s the second-best price to date and lowest since it went for $1 less back in February.

Pairing with Siri thanks to HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, this outdoor smart plug is as versatile as they come when you also throw in the smartphone app for scheduling and automation support. It delivers a pair of outlets into your setup, which are perfect for bringing string lights or even pond fixtures into your smart home as you get your space ready for spring. There’s also a weather resistant design that stands up to the elements which you can read all about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Earlier in the week, we also saw TP-Link launch its very first set of Matter-enabled smart light switches. Available in both typical light and dimmer switch form-factors, the very first discounts have subsequently arrived starting at $20. These are the very first price cuts on the all-new releases, and delivering some indoor solutions to automate overhead lighting with much of the same HomeKit focus as the outdoor smart plug on sale above.

We’re also now halfway through the work week, with a collection of other notable discounts on tap today in our smart home guide now that Wednesday has arrived. Amongst everything else out there, the clearance discount on Philips Hue’s 3-bulb Color HomeKit starter kit is surely one of the best offers around, especially now that it has dropped down to $77 on Amazon from the usual $175 going rate.

Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible outdoor plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the lights in your home. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity. Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.

